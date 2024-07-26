 2 killed to death by speeding truck in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 killed to death by speeding truck in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The deceased worked as a crane, and recovery van drivers. They often slept beside the service road after parking their vehicles nearby

Noida: Two people were killed and one person was left with critical injuries after a speeding truck hit them while they sleeping beside a service road in Greater Noida’s Char Murti area on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that the truck driver did not bother to stop.

The injured were rushed tonearby hospitals by locals, where two of them died while undergoing treatment and one was referred to a hospital in Delhi (Representative image)
The injured were rushed tonearby hospitals by locals, where two of them died while undergoing treatment and one was referred to a hospital in Delhi (Representative image)

“The deceased were identified as Puran Singh, 30, a resident of Mainpuri, and Vinod Kumar, 22, a resident of Badaun. Injured Shyam Singh, 28, a resident of Hathras, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

On Wednesday around 11.30pm, when Singh along with three to four people were sleeping on cots next to the service road near Char Murti in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, a speeding truck coming on the service lane from the Iteda roundabout rammed into their cots and escaped from the spot without stopping for a moment, the officer informed.

The injured were rushed tonearby hospitals by locals, where two of them died while undergoing treatment and one was referred to a hospital in Delhi.

The deceased worked as a crane, and recovery van drivers. They often slept beside the service road after parking their vehicles nearby. Two others, sleeping at a distance, however, escaped unhurt, said officers.

“After getting information from the hospital, a case of accident under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered at Bisrakh police station and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot were scanned,” the SHO said.

“It is suspected that the truck driver lost control over the vehicle when the accident occurred. The registration number of the truck has been identified from Delhi through one of the CCTV camera footages, and efforts are underway to nab the driver, he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / 2 killed to death by speeding truck in Greater Noida
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On