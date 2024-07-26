2 killed to death by speeding truck in Greater Noida

Noida: Two people were killed and one person was left with critical injuries after a speeding truck hit them while they sleeping beside a service road in Greater Noida’s Char Murti area on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that the truck driver did not bother to stop. The injured were rushed tonearby hospitals by locals, where two of them died while undergoing treatment and one was referred to a hospital in Delhi (Representative image)

“The deceased were identified as Puran Singh, 30, a resident of Mainpuri, and Vinod Kumar, 22, a resident of Badaun. Injured Shyam Singh, 28, a resident of Hathras, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

On Wednesday around 11.30pm, when Singh along with three to four people were sleeping on cots next to the service road near Char Murti in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, a speeding truck coming on the service lane from the Iteda roundabout rammed into their cots and escaped from the spot without stopping for a moment, the officer informed.

The injured were rushed tonearby hospitals by locals, where two of them died while undergoing treatment and one was referred to a hospital in Delhi.

The deceased worked as a crane, and recovery van drivers. They often slept beside the service road after parking their vehicles nearby. Two others, sleeping at a distance, however, escaped unhurt, said officers.

“After getting information from the hospital, a case of accident under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered at Bisrakh police station and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot were scanned,” the SHO said.

“It is suspected that the truck driver lost control over the vehicle when the accident occurred. The registration number of the truck has been identified from Delhi through one of the CCTV camera footages, and efforts are underway to nab the driver, he added.