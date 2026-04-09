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2 LPG cylinders stolen from Gr Noida home

As soon as the kids realised that the suspects had come empty-handed and were leaving with two gas cylinders, they fled the spot on a motorcycle

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida: Two unidentified suspects allegedly stole two LPG cylinders from a house in Greater Noida’s Beta area, police said on Wednesday, adding that teams are working to trace the suspects.

A CCTV video of the incident, accessed by HT, shows two men on a motorbike approach a house in Greater Noida, and after spending about two to three minutes inside, leave with two gas cylinders (Video Grab/HT)

A CCTV video of the incident, accessed by HT, shows two men on a motorbike approach a house in Greater Noida, and after spending about two to three minutes inside, leave with two gas cylinders.

Police said that a family of four, including a couple and their two children, resides in Beta society in Greater Noida. Both the husband and the wife work at private firms.

“On Monday, around 2:30 pm, when the couple were out for work and their children had just returned from school, two men on a bike visited their home. They told the kids that they had come to exchange their gas cylinders,” said a police officer part of the investigation.

“As the children were unaware of the exchange practice and assumed that the men might be from a gas agency, they did not resist and allowed them to do so. Subsequently, the suspects entered the kitchen, and collected two cylinders—one attached to the gas stove and another kept aside,” said the officer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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