2 men break into mobile showroom, steal goods worth 12L

Greater Noida Two unidentified men allegedly broke into a mobile phone showroom in Greater Noida’s Kasna late Saturday night and decamped with items worth over ₹12 lakh. The incident was reported on Monday morning when the shop opened after the two-day weekend curfew.

The owner, Kamal Bhati, who is a native of Maicha village under the Dadri police jurisdiction filed a complaint. CCTV footage showed two masked men entering the shop late Saturday night and decamping with 84 cellphones, said the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 457 (trespassing) and 380 (theft) at the Kasna police station on Monday. “For the time being, the owner does not suspect anyone,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kasna police station.

On May 13, 2021, another mobile shop owned by Bhati in the same area was robbed and merchandise worth ₹8 lakh was stolen from there, police said. Police said they suspect that someone was targeting Bhati. An investigation traced some of the stolen cellphones to Bihar, they said.