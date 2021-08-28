Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 2 mobile phone snatchers held after shootout with police
noida news

2 mobile phone snatchers held after shootout with police

Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested after an encounter with police near Mahagun Mezzaria in Sector 87 on Thursday night, said police
By HT Correspondent, Noida:
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
HT Image

Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested after an encounter with police near Mahagun Mezzaria in Sector 87 on Thursday night, said police.

Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, said a woman, identified as Mobina, informed police that two bike-borne persons snatched her mobile phone near Mahagun Mezzaria. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC.

Singh said police launched a search for the suspects. “A police team intercepted the motorcycle near Sector 112. The police asked them to stop for checking but the suspects opened fire and tried to escape,” he said.

The police team also returned fire. One of the suspects, identified as Vipin Kumar (25), was injured on his right leg. The suspects then abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape. The police team swiftly overpowered Kumar and his accomplice Rahul (21), a resident of Aligarh.

“We recovered the woman’s stolen mobile phone, a countrymade gun and two live cartridges from the possession of the suspects. The injured suspect was sent to district hospital for treatment. Later, both the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Four held for brewing liquor illegally at home in Greater Noida

350 women-only autos to soon roll out in Ghaziabad, Noida

Ghaziabad administers 66k jabs, Noida 32k in 3rd mega jab drive

Noida raises alarm over ‘viral fever’ cases reported in western Uttar Pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP