2 of a family killed in Noida e-way accident

Noida Two persons were killed, and one was injured in a road accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway around 7am on Sunday, police said. The deceased, 24-year-old Puja and her two-year-old Ritesh, were residents of Rabupura in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the police, Puja was travelling from Rabupura to Delhi with her son and 30-year-old husband, Bhagat Singh, who works as a BSF constable in Delhi, on a motorcycle on Sunday, when an over-speeding vehicle, still unidentified, hit their bike from behind near the Chhapraula cut on the expressway. A patrolling team reached the spot immediately after passersby called the police helpline number and informed them about the accident.

“Due to excessive bleeding, the woman died on the spot. Her child and husband were taken to a nearby private hospital. The two-year-old boy died during treatment, but Bhagat, who was wearing a helmet, suffered a wrist fracture and was later discharged... The bodies of the woman and the child were handed over to the family members following autopsy,” said Yatendra Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the expressway to identify the vehicle that had hit the bike. We have launched a probe to nab the suspect,” SHO Singh added.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) at the Expressway police station on Sunday.

Woman dies in accident near Mahamaya flyover

In a separate accident that happened in an area under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction on Saturday night, an unidentified woman, (48), died after her daughter, (age not available), lost control of her scooter and collided with a road divider near the Mahamaya flyover.

“The woman and her daughter were travelling from Bulandshahr to Noida, when the daughter lost control of her scooter and hit the road divider near the flyover on Saturday night. A police team took them to a nearby hospital, but the woman had died on the spot. Her body was later sent for an autopsy... The daughter suffered minor injuries and was discharged from hospital after treatment,” said a police spokesperson on Sunday, requesting anonymity.