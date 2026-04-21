2 students injured after school van, trying to avoid biker, rams into tree in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two students sustained injuries after a private school’s van carrying six children rammed into a tree in Greater Noida’s Phi 3 sector on Monday morning while trying to avoid hitting an unidentified motorcyclist, police said.

To save the biker, the van driver manoeuvred the vehicle to the other side. But it rammed into a roadside tree,” the officer said, adding that the motorcyclist, however, managed to flee the scene.” (HT Photo)

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“Around 7:20 am, the school van was heading towards Honda Chowk from the Kasna side. As the van driver, Rakesh Kumar, was about to take a right turn near Phi 3 in Greater Noida, a motorcyclist suddenly appeared in front of the van,” a police officer told HT, requesting anonymity.

“To save the biker, the van driver manoeuvred the vehicle to the other side. But it rammed into a roadside tree,” the officer said, adding that the motorcyclist, however, managed to flee the scene.”

The collision was so intense that the van’s front part was pushed into the cabin. “At the time of the incident, six students aged between 10 and 15 years were on board. As locals spotted the incident, they alerted police, and a team from a nearby police outpost rushed to the spot. Two students sustained injuries, while van driver Rakesh Kumar and four other students escaped unhurt,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (Beta 2).

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{{^usCountry}} The students were rushed to a nearby hospital by police but they were later discharged as they suffered minor injuries. Their parents were later informed following the incident, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students were rushed to a nearby hospital by police but they were later discharged as they suffered minor injuries. Their parents were later informed following the incident, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The van was attached to a school in Noida. No complaint has been received yet, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The van was attached to a school in Noida. No complaint has been received yet, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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