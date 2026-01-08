2025: Wrong-side driving and pollution topped Noida violations

The number of fines issued for wrong-side driving and pollution-related offences rose in 2025 even as those issued for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets accounted for over 50% of them, traffic police statistics released on Wednesday showed. The traffic police also issued over 270,000 challans for no-parking violations, about 119,000 for red-light jumping, and over 99,000 for speeding, among others in the last year. (HT Archive)

According to the traffic police data, “28,93,168 challans were issued in 2025, with riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets accounting for 50.7% (14,65,837) of the overall fines. But compared to 2024, it decreased by 14.2%, as 17,07,518 challans were issued earlier.”

The data also showed that “120,087 challans were issued for pollution in 2025, while 48,082 were issued in 2024. Similarly, wrong-side driving violations also increased to 221,190by 28.8% in 2025.”

Apart from this, the traffic police issued over 270,000 challans for no-parking violations, about 119,000 for red-light jumping, and over 99,000 for speeding, among others in the last year.

It also issued challans for violations such as use of hooters or sirens (4,094), unauthorised use of stickers or flags (13,380) and lane-change violations (50,262), which were not recorded in 2024.

Meanwhile, vehicle category-wise, over 1,764,000 two-wheelers, 891,000 four-wheelers, 88,360 heavy vehicles, 78,872 autos and 69,852 e-rickshaws were fined in 2025. Police also seized 13,014 vehicles.

Traffic police told HTsaid they increased enforcement and conducted awareness drives in schools and residential societies to educate people about traffic rules.

“Due to enforcement and awareness drives being conducted throughout the year, challans for riding two-wheelers without helmets decreased in 2025,” said Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“As wrong-side driving and causing pollution without maintaining a vehicle are serious offenses, we increased the enforcement on the road and directed the traffic police personnel to penalise these vehicles,” he added.

In 2026, the DCP said, “We will continue to make people aware of the traffic rules to include in their habits, and enforcement will continue to prevent violations that cause accidents and fatalities.”