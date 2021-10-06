20-year-old woman kidnapped by 3 neighbours in Noida Sector 168, case registered

A 20-year-old woman has been allegedly kidnapped by her three neighbours in Sector 168, police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s father, a resident of Chhaprauli village in Sector 168, said that she was kidnapped on September 30. On the basis of a complaint by the father, police registered an FIR against three men at Expressway police station on October 2.

According to the complainant, the three suspects had quarrelled with him in an inebriated condition on September 29. “They had also threatened to kidnap my daughter. Next day, my daughter, a domestic help, went to work in Sector 168, but she did not return home. We launched a search in the neighbourhood but could not trace her. We suspect involvement of these three persons,” he said.

The suspects are natives of Kalanda Gadhi village in Bulandshahr, police said, adding that they have been at large since the incident.

Yatendra Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station, said that a case was registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (kidnapping) and 504 (intentional insult).

“The three suspects lived in the neighbourhood. Primary investigation shows that one of the suspects was known to the woman. He allegedly kidnapped the woman while two other suspects assisted him. We have put the suspects on electronic surveillance and will soon arrest them,” Kumar said.