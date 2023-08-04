Woman killed, cousin injured after getting hit by tractor in Noida

A 21-year-old woman was killed, and her 25-year-old cousin was injured when a truck struck them while they were crossing the Hoshiarpur village exit in Noida’s Sector 51 on Thursday, police said. Police said that the family is yet to file a formal complaint. (Representative Image)

Sandeep Chaudhary, in-charge of Sector 49 Police Station, said that the deceased has been identified as Kumari Tanuja, a native of Uttarakhand and resident of Hoshiarpur village.

“Tanuja, who had recently arrived from Uttarakhand to search for a job, was residing at her paternal uncle’s home in Hoshiarpur village. Around 10 am on Thursday morning, she and her cousin Pawan Mehra were en route to a job interview in Sector 10. As they crossed the signal on foot, an unidentified tractor struck them and fled the scene,” the SHO said.

Tanuja and Pawan sustained severe injuries, and they were taken to a nearby private hospital by locals. “Tanuja was admitted in critical condition and pronounced dead upon arrival while Pawan is still under treatment and has been referred to a superspecialty hospital. Police teams arrived at the hospital, initiated an investigation upon receiving a memo from the medical facility, and are currently examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the tractor and driver responsible for the accident,” he added.

Chaudhary added that the family is yet to file a formal complaint. “Once the complaint is received, we will register an FIR under the relevant provisions,” he said.