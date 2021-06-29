2,200 farmers shifted to make way for airport project: Yeida

At least 2,200 out of the 3,000 farmers whose land will be acquired for the upcoming Noida international airport at Jewar have shifted to the new ‘Airport Township’ being developed at the Jewar Bangar area and the rest will be rehabilitated by July 15, said officials.

“We are satisfied with the pace of work at the Airport Township. Soon, the remaining farmers will be shifted there so that their land can be transferred to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) that will begin work on this project,” said Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar who inspected the township on Tuesday.

The administration said they have asked the remaining farmers to shift to the new township.

“All farmers are cooperating and busy in shifting to the township. We will achieve the target as per deadline,” said Balram Singh additional district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar administration.

Kumar also inspected Vivo’s manufacturing plant and HIG, LIG flat project in sector 22D located near the Formual-1 Buddh International Circuit along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway. Kumar was unhappy with cleanliness there.

“We will clean the area and provide all basic amenities, including sewage connection, water supply, drainage and lift etc so that residents do not face any issues in living there,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).