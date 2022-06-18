225 booked as protest over Agnipath scheme erupts in Jewar

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked several protesters for obstructing traffic on Yamuna Expressway and pelting stones on police officials in Jewar during protests against Centre’s newly launched Agnipath scheme.

According to police, over 250 protesters descended on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll at around 10.30 am. “While the first call informing us about the protest was made at 10.30am, it was around 12pm that both sides of the carriageway were blocked by the protesters. There were around 250 youngsters from nearby villages who had gathered at the spot and carried out sloganeering against the Agnipath scheme. Heavy police force was deployed in the area,” said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP (Greater Noida).

According to police, 15 protesters were arrested, while 75 named and 150 unnamed suspects have been booked for rioting and inciting violence under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. Police said that Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 has also been imposed on the suspects, said officials.

Earlier, protesters at the spot demanded that the government roll back the new scheme. “I have been preparing to join the Indian Army since 2018 and now the government has completely changed the recruitment policy. This is a major disappointment for thousands of aspirants like me. We demand that the government remove the Agnipath scheme,” said Pawan Singh, a resident of Faleda village in Jewar.

Traffic movement through Jewar toll plaza between Greater Noida and Mathura-Agra was blocked for around an hour, officials said. Commuters were forced to take the service lanes and internal roads through villages to bypass the protest.

“We were going towards Aligarh but had to exit the Yamuna Expressway and take the service road near the Jewar toll plaza,” said Ashish Bhargava, a resident of Sector 137.

As the traffic obstruction continued, senior officials including Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police and Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

DCP Katyayan said, “Police officials were making announcements on loudspeakers to pacify the protesters and requested them to unblock the Yamuna Expressway as it was obstructing traffic. However, after repeated requests, the youngsters seemed adamant and we had to get stern with them. Though no force was used, the protesters were warned that they better leave the spot or action will be taken”.

By 1.30 pm, a majority of the youngsters left the expressway and gathered at the service lanes beside it. “Some of the protesters continued to create nuisance and started pelting stones on police officers from the service lanes. At this point, police personnel in anti-riot gear chased them away,” DCP Katyayan added. “Police will not harass any genuine students who were protesting peacefully. Full evidence will be taken into account before naming any protester in the FIR,” she said.

Meanwhile, heavy force was deployed in other parts of the district in view of the Friday prayers. “The officers of their respective areas conducted foot patrolling and got in touch with religious leaders to make sure the Friday prayers culminate peacefully. There were no incidents of unlawful activities in the district. Social media department was also directed to stay vigilant and report inciting posts,” said Love Kumar.

