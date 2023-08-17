Yedia starts developing 23 parks for residential scheme

Greater Noida: As many as 23 public parks will be coming up at two locations--Sector 18 and Sector 23--in Greater Noida. Officials at Yamuna Authority said that the work has commenced and September 30, 2023 has been set as the deadline to make the parks available to the public. Work of planting, landscaping, cultivation of lush grass, etc, is currently underway, officials said.

Officials at Yamuna Authority said that the upcoming public parks, which are being developed at a total cost of ₹15.71 crore, will contribute in enhancing the environment for Greater Noida residents.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Kapil Singh said, “The Yeida had launched a residential scheme for as many as 21,000 plots in 2009 and the scheme incorporates plots ranging from 300 to 4,000 square-metres. The Authority has taken up the work of allocating these plots to residents of Sector 18 and Sector 20 the people will soon be occupying these plots. Thus, we are focusing to cater to the needs of the residents and working on developing parks in these sectors.”

These green covers were already in place but are being developed into parks as residential plots allotment process has begun, officials said. They added that the work has already commenced with planting of trees, cultivation of lush grass, landscaping activities underway.

ACEO added, “September 30, 2023 has been set as the deadline to complete the parks.”

Officials informed that work of construction of boundaries, grass installation, plantation, etc, is ongoing and the upcoming parks will be adorned by a variety of plant species while shade-giving trees will also come up. Soon, the parks would also incorporate walk ways for jogging and morning walks, among other facilities as well .

Locals, meanwhile, have welcomed the move saying that the upcoming parks will add up to the city’s green cover. Homemaker, Rakhi Gupta, a resident of Greater Noida said, “It is good that initiative of opening public parks is being taken up here. Residents will have better options to explore and enjoy nature”.

