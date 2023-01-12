23-year-old held for ramming his car into parked vehicles

A 23-year-old man was held for allegedly ramming his car into several parked vehicles, including a PCR van, and trying to flee from Sector 126 on Wednesday night, police said, adding that the suspect is the son of an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police.

The incident took place near a private university in Noida and was also caught on camera. The suspect, Shantanu Singh, is a resident of Delhi and had arrived in Noida on Wednesday to meet his friends, said police.

“Singh had come to meet his friends who study at a private university in Sector 125 and live in a nearby paying guest accommodation. Some of them had a spat and a PCR van reached the spot on being informed about the commotion. On spotting the vehicle, Singh drove his Hyundai Creta SUV rashly and tried to flee the spot, after ramming his vehicle into the PCR vehicle besides damaging a couple more cars parked on the street,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, (ACP-1), Noida.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday from the Noida-Delhi border, police said. “Police teams tracked the car using its registration number and held Singh from the Noida-Delhi border under Sector 126 police station limits. His car was impounded and he was booked under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said Verma.

He added that Singh was produced before court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.