24-year-old man held for raping woman, forcing her to undergo abortion

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Greater Noida police on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and later forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday. The victim woman alleged that when she protested the suspect’s demand that she terminate her pregnancy, and instead asked him to marry her, he beat her and threatened to kill her. (HT Photo)

Police, quoting the victim, said when she protested the suspect’s demand that she terminate her pregnancy, and instead asked him to marry her, he beat her and threatened to kill her.

Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said the woman and the suspect were in a residence since the past one year.

“The woman works at a private company in Dadri. On Saturday, she submitted a complaint at the Dadri police station alleging that Vinay Bhati, a resident of Badhpura village, raped her on the pretext of marriage and forced her to have abortion pills when she got pregnant,” the officer said.

“The incident occurred around six months ago, she alleged. However, the woman did not complain at the time, as Bhatti promised to marry her,” the officer said.

She also alleged that over the months, Bhatti would assault her whenever she asked him to marry her, the SHO added.

“Bhatti allegedly abused and assaulted the woman multiple times over the past six months. On February 23, it happened again and the woman alleged that Bhatti threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. The next day, the victim submitted a complaint and on Sunday evening, Bhatti was arrested from his residence by the police,” said the SHO.

The suspect faces charges of rape, non-consensual miscarriage, causing hurt by poison, criminal intimidation, intentional insult and assault of the Indian Penal Code.

“Bhatti was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” said the officer.

Woman raped by brother-in-law in Jewar

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his sister-in-law on Saturday in Jewar area, said police.

“On Saturday, the 25-year-old woman submitted a complaint at the police station alleging that on Friday, her brother-in-law raped her in a deserted area in Jewar in a car. When she raised the alarm, he threatened to kill her and threw her out of the car and fled the spot. The woman somehow managed to reach home. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered at Jewar police station under charges of rape and criminal intimidation,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Jewar police station.

As per the complainant, her husband passed away two years ago following which she had been working in a private hospital as a janitor.

“The woman has two minor children. On Friday, she got a call from her brother-in-law saying that he is near the hospital and will drop her home after work. The suspect came in a WagonR car to pick her up and committed the crime when they were on their way to her home,” said the officer.

On Monday, the suspect, a resident of Badalpur, Greater Noida, was arrested from Sabauta underpass.

“The WagonR car was also recovered from the suspect. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” said the officer.