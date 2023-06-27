Woman raped by 2 ‘doctors’ in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

A 24-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly gang-raped by two alleged doctors at their residence in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad last week, police officers familiar with the matter said. They added that a one of the suspects was arrested on Monday.

According to police, the woman was given a sedative injection during her treatment on June 19, which left her unconscious. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the woman was given a sedative injection during her treatment on June 19, which left her unconscious.

According to police, the woman met the suspect Sakib, 22, who goes by a single name, on WhatsApp several weeks ago. Sakib introduced himself as a doctor who ran a clinic in Indira Vihar locality of Khoda, said investigators. The woman said in the first information report that she had been suffering from a severe cough for several weeks and went to Sakib’s clinic for treatment on June 7.

There, she claimed, she also met the other suspect, Zaki (single name), 23, who also claimed to be a doctor.

“The medicines they provided at their clinic provided no relief. Sakib then persuaded me to take another round of medicines, and I arrived at their clinic on the afternoon of June 19. The clinic was closed. There, Zaki asked me to wait at Sakib’s house, which was nearby. Sakib returned after a while with an injection, which he administered... After that, I began to feel dizzy, and they locked the room and started misbehaving with me...I fell unconscious after that,” a police officer said quoting the the first information report registered at Khoda police station. The officer said that woman claimed that when she regained consciousness, she found herself naked, and hurriedly dressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They told me that they had done whatever they wanted and that I should not tell anyone about the incident because they had prepared a video of the act, and would make it viral on social media platforms. They also said that Sakib had done similar things to many women and threatened me with dire consequences...I initially did not tell anyone about the incident after I returned home, but I realised that the two would target other women in the future. So, I approached the police,” the officer said quoting the FIR.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376d (gangrape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (intentional insult) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc, in order to commit offence) at Khoda police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sakib and Zaki are named as suspects in the FIR. The police have said they will verify the medical qualification of the two suspects.

“We apprehended Sakib from Khoda, and our teams are working to find the other suspect. He will be arrested soon. The FIR was filed on June 25 after the woman gave a complaint that she was gang raped by the two suspects at a house near their clinic after they had given her a sedative injection. We are taking action according to legal procedures,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON