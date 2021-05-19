25-year-old woman ends life in Noida

Noida: A 25-year-old woman, who was pursuing doctor of medicine (MD) from a private university in Greater Noida, allegedly took her own life in her house under Sector 24 police jurisdiction.

The incident came to light on late Tuesday evening when the woman’s brother found her body in a room on the first floor of the house, police said.

“The family then informed us and a team was rushed to the spot. The woman had shot herself with her father’s licensed revolver. A suicide note was recovered from the spot,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that nothing incriminating was found in the three-page suicide note. There were stanzas of a poem and information related to donation of her body following her death, the officials said.

“The family did not hear the shot and they claimed that everything was fine with her. We are waiting for her phone records to get more information. A probe in the case is underway,” said the ACP.

Noida does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helplines are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).