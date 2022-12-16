27 crore tender to upgrade infrastructure in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has issued tenders with a budget of ₹27crore to carry out multiple works in the city, including ₹8crore for repair of government schools in different sectors and ₹19crore for construction of footpaths, roads and other maintenance work.

“We have directed all departments to select contractors through tendering process and carry out maintenance works in sectors and villages. We have directed staff to complete all works in scheduled timelines,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority. Once the contractors will be selected, the work will begin in February, said officials.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district education department has handed over a list of 157 government schools for repair work. Following discussions with the education department, Maheshwari directed the engineering department to complete the tendering process within 1 month.

“We have already started renovation of 40 schools under our project mission Kayakalp. We will soon start work on other remaining schools so that students get better facilities in their respective schools. Under this project, schools will get computer labs, wi-fi, better infrastructure and facilities that are required to make a school a smart education centre,” said a Greater Noida authority official.

Among infrastructure work in different sectors, the authority will renovate ponds to recharge the groundwater table, said officials.

“We will build libraries in villages and repair drains or roads. Our objective is that villages should get all basic facilities such as in community centres, road, drinking water pipeline and sewer lines,” said the official.

The villages that will be covered in this project are Devta, Palla, Khedi, Vaidpura, Jaitpur, Talda, Dalelpur and Kasna, among others.