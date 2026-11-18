NOIDA: The Noida Authority has decided to extend the Yamuna Pushta Road by 10 kilometres – from Sector 135 up to the Yamuna Expressway via Sector 150 – creating an alternative connectivity route between Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas, officials said Tuesday. The 11.5km Yamuna Pushta Road starts from Okhla Barrage near Kalindi Kunj, and ends at Sector 135, Noida. Notably, between sectors 135 and 150, there is an embankment but that is not motorable. (HT Photos)

A budget of ₹280 crore has been approved for the project, according to the officials.

The 11.5km Yamuna Pushta Road starts from Okhla Barrage near Kalindi Kunj, and ends at Sector 135, Noida. Notably, between sectors 135 and 150, there is an embankment but that is not motorable.

The proposed four-lane road will be developed by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department while Noida authority will fund the project, said officials.

AK Arora, general manager of the Noida authority, said, “The extension will provide an alternate route between Noida and Greater Noida. It will also strengthen the existing Yamuna embankment. We will soon issue a tender for this project.”

HT’s repeated attempts to contact Uttar Pradesh irrigation department officials over phone calls for a comment did not elicit any response.

The stretch will run parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, passing through Sector 150 before connecting with the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.

Once completed, commuters travelling from Kalindi Kunj and other parts of Noida will be able to access the Yamuna Expressway without having to rely entirely on the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway corridor, they added.

The proposal to extend the Pushta road has been under consideration for several months to reduce congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Rudra Pratap Singh, a resident of Nagli Wazidpur Sector 30, said, “An alternative route to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has become essential, considering the rapid growth in population, expansion of residential sectors and the opening of Noida International Airport. Traffic volumes are only going to increase in the coming years.”

Officials said, the Noida authority and the irrigation department are also conducting redevelopment of the existing 11.5 km Yamuna Pushta road at a cost of ₹34 crore.

Separately, there is a plan to develop a 50km elevated corridor along the Yamuna embankment from Kalindi Kunj to Yeida Sector 32 C. The proposed corridor is intended to pass through sectors 95, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134 and 135, with loops planned to provide connectivity to adjoining sectors, officials said.

The three development authorities — Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna — along with National Highways Authority of India, recently held a meeting and approved the extension of the proposed Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road, taking it closer to the Noida International Airport, officials said.

The project cost is estimated at ₹4,000 crore. NHAI is now preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the project, said officials.