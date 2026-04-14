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300 held, 7 FIRs after workers' protest; 'syndicate' angle under probe: Noida police commissioner

300 held, 7 FIRs after workers' protest; 'syndicate' angle under probe: Noida police commissioner

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 11:20 am IST
PTI |
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Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said that more than 300 individuals had been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida.

300 held, 7 FIRs after workers' protest; 'syndicate' angle under probe: Noida police commissioner

Addressing reporters, Singh said continuous route marches have been carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.

"Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," she said.

The police commissioner said that over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network.

"Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," she said.

Singh said individuals involved in instigating unrest have been identified and arrested, and further action is underway.

Singh said the government is sensitive to workers' concerns and is committed to addressing their issues.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh understands the workers' grievances, empathises with their situation, and remains committed to resolving all their issues," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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