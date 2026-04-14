Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said that more than 300 individuals had been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida.

300 held, 7 FIRs after workers' protest; 'syndicate' angle under probe: Noida police commissioner

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Addressing reporters, Singh said continuous route marches have been carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.

"Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," she said.

The police commissioner said that over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network.

"Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," she said.

Singh said individuals involved in instigating unrest have been identified and arrested, and further action is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} "Certain elements within the crowd involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated; should it be discovered that they received financial assistance from outside the state or the country, appropriate action will be initiated in that regard as well," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Certain elements within the crowd involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated; should it be discovered that they received financial assistance from outside the state or the country, appropriate action will be initiated in that regard as well," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said that in connection with incidents reported from multiple locations on Monday, seven FIRs have been lodged and more than 300 people taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said that in connection with incidents reported from multiple locations on Monday, seven FIRs have been lodged and more than 300 people taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Further arrests are expected in the coming days," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Further arrests are expected in the coming days," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to efforts to resolve the situation, the commissioner said a committee constituted by the state government has been holding discussions with stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to efforts to resolve the situation, the commissioner said a committee constituted by the state government has been holding discussions with stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The High-Powered Committee, which has been present here since yesterday, held extensive and marathon-style meetings with all stakeholders and has formulated certain recommendations. These recommendations will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM today," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The High-Powered Committee, which has been present here since yesterday, held extensive and marathon-style meetings with all stakeholders and has formulated certain recommendations. These recommendations will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM today," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said the government is sensitive to workers' concerns and is committed to addressing their issues.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh understands the workers' grievances, empathises with their situation, and remains committed to resolving all their issues," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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