32 coaching centres in Noida, Greater Noida to be shut for not having registration

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Dec 08, 2023 06:30 AM IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools (DIOS) on Wednesday issued orders to shut down 32 coaching centres in the district with immediate effect after they failed to produce their registration documents as mandated under the provisions of the UP Coaching Regulation Act, officials said on Thursday.

The move comes months after the department issued notices to the institutes to register under the Act, but they failed to do so, said DIOS Dharmveer Singh.

“In June this year, we had issued notices to 54 coaching centres, asking them to produce documents proving that they are running the centres after registering with DIOS. While some of them complied and registered themselves under the provisions of the Coaching Regulation Act , 32 institutes failed to do so, despite repeated reminders,” said the officer, adding that it is mandatory for all coaching institutions to register with the DIOS to operate in the state.

The registration was made mandatory after a coaching institute in Delhi caught fire on June 15, injuring several students.

The DIOS further mentioned that as per the regulation, coaching centres with a student strength below 50 should pay a registration fee of 10,000, and those with a student strength above 50 should pay 25,000 for registration.

“There are a total of 35 registered coaching institutes in the district as of now,” said Singh.

After the institutes were given several reminders to get themselves registered, the department constituted 12 teams on November 9 to inspect all coaching centres in the district. “These 32 coaching institutes were found operating without registration,” said Singh.

