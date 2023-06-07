33 farmers detained for protesting outside Greater Noida authority office

At least 33 farmers were taken into custody by Gautam Budh Nagar police after they obstructed the entrance and exit gates of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) office in Surajpur on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the farmers were detained under section 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offence without magisterial order) of the CrPC (code of criminal procedure).

Since April 25, farmers from 40 villages have been staging a protest at Gate No. 1 of the GNIDA office, demanding improved rehabilitation facilities and compensation for their land that was acquired for the city’s industrial development.

According to Awadhes Pratap Singh, the station house officer of Surajpur Police Station, the farmers escalated their agitation on Tuesday. “The farmers blocked both gates of the authority premises, hampering the office’s operations as officials couldn’t enter or exit the building. Despite repeated requests to clear one gate, the protesters ignored them and engaged in a scuffle with the police personnel,” Singh said.

Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida, said that mild force had to be used on the protesters following the scuffle. “Thirty-three farmers were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated against them. They were detained under section 151 of the CrPC. The farmers were released on Wednesday morning,” Shukla said.

On Wednesday morning, the farmers persisted in gathering outside Gate No. 2 of the GNIDA office, while heavy police presence remains deployed at the location.

Dr. Rupesh Verma, a farmer leader and spokesperson for Kisan Sabha, said that they would not conclude the agitation until their demands were met. “We will persist in fighting for our rights. Our main demands include higher compensation for the land being acquired for new industrial areas, as well as residential plots for our families, employment opportunities for our children, free education in private schools, additional residential land for our children, and other benefits,” Verma said.

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said,”We have assured the farmers that their concerns will be addressed in accordance with the law, and we hope the protest will conclude soon.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district until June 15, limiting public gatherings to no more than five people without prior permission from local authorities.

