35-year-old man found murdered inside house in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old man was found dead with his throat slashed by an unidentified assailant inside his house at Khushhal Park area of Tronica City in Loni in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said that the main entrance of the house was opened to gain access and there was no forced entry into the house.

The incident came to light around 3am when there was a commotion heard by neighbours from the house of the victim, identified as Ayaz Ahmad, who stayed with his wife and three children. The incident took place in one of the rooms on the ground floor of the house while the victim’s wife and children were asleep in another room.

The victim was an embroidery craftsman, police added.

“There were noises heard by neighbours from the victim’s house and his wife also got up from sleep. She saw an assailant run away through the terrace of the house. Ahmad was lying dead in a pool of blood with his throat slashed by some sharp-edged weapon,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

SP Raja said that the assailant had gained access to the house through the main entrance.

“It is not possible to climb to the first storey of the house and then come inside the room of the victim. The assailant must have gained a friendly entry through the main gate and it appears that he was known to the family. The victim’s brothers also stay nearby. We have formed a team and forensic personnel have picked up evidence from the scene of the crime. We have asked the family members to register a police complaint,” SP Raja added.

No FIR was filed till the time of filing the report.