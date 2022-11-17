38km Noida-Greater Noida bus link opens in January

The first city bus service route between Sector 62 in Noida and Kasna in Greater Noida will likely come into operation in January next year, regional transport department officials said Wednesday.

Proposals from private operators for the 38km route have been invited, officials added.

“This will be the first city bus service route between Noida and Greater Noida and also the first one on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will connect major points including Metro stations,” said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer.

Officials said regular and air-conditioned buses will ply on the new route through Sector 37 between the two destinations. On the basis of response, the regional transport authority will decide about the number of permits that will be issued to operators.

Transport department officials said buses with 16 to 35 seats will be given preference for permits on the route and only Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSVI) compliant vehicles will be allowed.

“The number of permits for the 38km (one side) route will be decided by commissioner (Meerut) during the upcoming meeting of the regional transport authority. Once this is done, it is likely that we start issuing permits in December and the route may open up in January. The buses on this route will be operated by private operators and authorised by the transport department,” Kumar added.

Officials said the newly proposed route will be a terminal route while the other city bus service routes generally run between different residential sectors.