3-month deadline over, Noida files status report in SC on twin tower demolition

The Noida authority on Monday filed a status report before the Supreme Court, detailing the delays in demolishing the twin towers in Supertech’s Emerald Court project. Supertech Limited, meanwhile, filed a review plea before the court in which it maintained that it has informed the authority that three agencies have been shortlisted for the demolition exercise.

On August 31, a bench led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had given three months to Supertech to demolish the towers, which according to the apex court was built in violation of norms, and directed the Noida authority and Central Building Research Institute to supervise the exercise.

The authority filed the status report on Monday as the court given deadline of three months has expired and the Supreme Court order is yet to be complied with, said officials.

“Yes, we have filed a report in the Supreme Court in the Supertech matter,” said chief executive officer, Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, without giving any further details.

According to officials in the know of the matter, the authority has informed the court that developer Supertech has not yet selected an agency for carrying out the demolition, thus delaying the process.

But Supertech on Monday filed a review application stating that it has informed the Noida authority about shortlisting three agencies for demolition.

“Since the Noida authority and Central Building Research Institute are in a supervisory role, we have informed both about the technical status and that we have finalised three agencies for the demolition. Now it is up to the Noida authority to finalise any one agency for the job. We have also informed the authority about what the experts say about the demolition and how tough a job it would be as the towers are surrounded by other residential buildings,” said RK Arora, chairman, Supertech Limited.

Maheshwari, however, said the developer has not yet submitted an action plan for demolition even after multiple meetings.“As per the Supreme Court order, we are only in a supervisory role. It is Supertech that has to select the agency and then prepare an action plan,” she said.

The case related to the twin towers was filed in 2012 by the Emerald Court residents’ welfare association (RWA) claiming that several rules were violated in the construction of two 40-storey towers. On April 11, 2014, the Allahabad high court ordered that the towers — Apex and Ceyane — be razed, observing that they stood too close to each other. The Noida authority appealed against the verdict, claiming that no norm was violated in their construction.

On August 31, the Supreme Court directed Supertech to demolish the twin towers within three months and also prosecute Noida officials involved in approving maps and building plans in violation of norms.