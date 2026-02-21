4 injured after cylinder blasts at restaurant in Greater Noida

Four people were injured after a gas cylinder blast at a restaurant in a residential society in sector 10, Greater Noida West, on Friday afternoon, officials said. The restaurant was on the ground floor of the society. Police said a fire service unit was immediately dispatched to the spot

“A cylinder blast had occurred at the restaurant due to a gas leak from the cylinder regulator. We received information about the incident at 12.40 pm,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, four people were injured during the incident.

“Two shop workers sustained minor burn injuries. One woman and a 17-year-old boy got injured while trying to run from the spot. They were all taken to a nearby hospital,” CFO Kumar said, adding that all are now stable.

No case has been registered since this is an accident, police said.

“There was no conspiracy. The gas was leaking from the regulator which had slipped off. People immediately extinguished the fire themselves,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech-3.

No one died in the incident and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.