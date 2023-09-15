4 workers killed as lift collapses in under-construction building in Greater Noida

Four labourers were killed, and at least five others were critically injured after a service lift malfunctioned and collapsed in an under-construction high-rise building in Greater Noida West’s residential township on Friday morning, officials said. The incident took place at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Verma, the incident took place around 8am at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida.

Verma said that the injured were admitted to the district hospital in Noida for treatment.

He said that soon after the incident was reported, senior police and district administration officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The officials are present at the spot and an investigation has been taken up, Verma said, adding strict action will be taken against the culprits.

He said that the cause of the incident is still unknown, adding that he will share further details shortly.

Officials informed that construction workers were using the lift on the 14th floor when its suspension wire broke, and it fell to the ground.

“Nine construction workers were using the service lift when it fell from the 14th floor. It is suspected that the suspension wire of the lift snapped,” said Central Noida assistant commissioner of police (ACP-2) RK Pandey.

The project is currently being constructed and developed by the NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation).

