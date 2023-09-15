News / Cities / Noida News / 4 workers killed as lift collapses in under-construction building in Greater Noida

4 workers killed as lift collapses in under-construction building in Greater Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
Sep 15, 2023 01:11 PM IST

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Verma, the incident took place around 8am at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida

Four labourers were killed, and at least five others were critically injured after a service lift malfunctioned and collapsed in an under-construction high-rise building in Greater Noida West’s residential township on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
The incident took place at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Verma, the incident took place around 8am at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project site in Greater Noida.

Verma said that the injured were admitted to the district hospital in Noida for treatment.

He said that soon after the incident was reported, senior police and district administration officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The officials are present at the spot and an investigation has been taken up, Verma said, adding strict action will be taken against the culprits.

He said that the cause of the incident is still unknown, adding that he will share further details shortly.

Officials informed that construction workers were using the lift on the 14th floor when its suspension wire broke, and it fell to the ground.

“Nine construction workers were using the service lift when it fell from the 14th floor. It is suspected that the suspension wire of the lift snapped,” said Central Noida assistant commissioner of police (ACP-2) RK Pandey.

The project is currently being constructed and developed by the NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out