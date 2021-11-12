40 men arrested in Greater Noida for drinking liquor in public

Greater Noida police arrested 40 people who were caught drinking liquor at public places on Thursday night. Police said while 35 people were arrested in Bisrakh, five were apprehended in Surajpur.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said police teams were patrolling in the limits of Noida Central police station on Thursday night to maintain law and order.

“We found several people consuming liquor at public places. There were people on the roadside consuming liquor on their motorcycles and cars. Some people bought liquor from the wine shops and started drinking on the spot. Bisrakh police team brought 35 people to the police station and booked them under Section 290 (public nuisance) and Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the IPC,” said Elaraman. The police arrested the suspects and released them only after slapping fines on them.

Surajpur police also arrested five people for drinking at public places on Thursday night. Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, said police registered a case for creating public nuisance against the suspects. “The suspects were released on bail bonds from the police station. They have been told to appear before the court when they get summons,” he said.

Greater Noida west residents said police should conduct frequent drives to crack down on people drinking at public places. Sumil Jalota, a resident of La Residentia, said there is a wine shop in Milak Lachi village near Cherry County society where a number of people openly drink in the evening.

“It becomes difficult for people, especially women, to go to the market in the evening. We have also found people drinking outside a wine shop near Bisrakh roundabout, about 200 metres away from the police station. Frequent enforcement drive is needed to discipline people,” Jalota said.

