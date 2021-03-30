Home / Cities / Noida News / 40k to be vaccinated per week in Gautam Budh Nagar from April 1
As phase four of the vaccination drive from April will see an almost triple the target in terms of required vaccinations, the Gautam Budh Nagar adminstration has chalked out plans that will involve at least 120 vaccination booths, up from the 75 in the last phase, and 40,500 weekly vaccinations, up from 16,000 in March
By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:54 PM IST
As phase four of the vaccination drive from April will see an almost triple the target in terms of required vaccinations, the Gautam Budh Nagar adminstration has chalked out plans that will involve at least 120 vaccination booths, up from the 75 in the last phase, and 40,500 weekly vaccinations, up from 16,000 in March.

The district is to vaccinate 162,000 in this phase and all over 45 years of age would be eligible for it.

”There will be no need for the co-morbidity certificate this time,” said district magistrate Suhas LY. In phase 3, apart from those over 60 years of age, only those who had a co-morbidity certificate and were above 45 years, could get the vaccine. “On Mondays, Thursdays and Friday, we will vaccinate 10,000 people, and 3,500 for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.”

Till March 30, the district had inoculated over 73,000 people in March, crossing the government’s 65,048 target for the month. Overall, the vaccination coverage for the district was 112%.

“If our performance in March is any indication, we are sure to achieve the stipulated target for April on time. Our officials are repeatedly making appeals to all eligible citizens to get themselves registered to get their shots,” said Suhas.

District chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said they were listing vaccination booths based on the requests they were getting at the Covid-19 integrated control room in sector 59. “We get an average of 250 calls a day. Analysing their location, we are trying our best to allot vaccination booths in their nearest hospitals,” he said.

