50-year-old vegetable seller shot dead while going home in Greater Noida

A 50-year-old man, who was shot in the waist by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on Sunday late at night at an isolated place in Kasna in Greater Noida, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 6.30 pm on Monday, according to police officers aware of the matter.

Santosh Kumar Shukla, station house officer, Kasna police station, said efforts to underway apprehend the suspect. (Representational Image)

The deceased man, Komil, 50, who goes by a single name, lived in Dadha village in Greater Noida and ran a vegetable cart in Supertech market.

Dr (brig) RK Gupta, director, Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS), said, “A patient was brought to GIMS on Monday at 12.30 am. He was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery as there were multiple colonic perforations with retroperitoneal hematoma. He underwent major surgery for more than three hours at night and later, he was put on ventilator. He succumbed to his injuries at 6.30pm on Monday.”

“On Sunday around 10.30 pm, when my father Komil was returning home in his three-wheeler after selling vegetables, two unidentified bike-borne men approached him from behind and fired at him,” said the victim’s daughter Usha, who is the complainant in this case.

“A bullet pierced Komil’s waist, and he collapsed on the road. Later, he somehow managed to call his family members and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Usha, adding, “No one approached my father intending to rob or assault him.”

Santosh Kumar Shukla, station house officer, Kasna police station, said, “Based on the complaint by Komil’s daughter Usha, we have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Now that the man has died, we will add murder charges, and are making efforts to apprehend the suspect.”

He added, “Komil said he didn’t have a rivalry with anyone. During the investigation, it was discovered that while he was passing through an isolated area near Dadha Gol Chakkar, a pillion rider, who had covered his face with a cloth, fired at him from behind. Komil collapsed on the road while attempting to note down the bike’s registration number and seeing the suspect. No CCTV cameras were installed in the area where the incident occurred.”

