5260 traffic violators booked during traffic drive in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar police booked around 5260 traffic violators on the first two days of “Discipline on Road-2”, a 15-day campaign in the district to enforce traffic rules and reduce road accidents and fatalities, police said on Thursday.

According to traffic data, 324 accident cases increased in 2022 as compared to 2021. (Representative Image)

“In the first two days of the drive, 3126 people were booked for riding without helmets, 217 for driving without seat belts, and 411 for driving in the wrong lane, 371 for a tampered number plate, 585 for parking a vehicle in a no-parking zone, 63 found without a driving licence, 99 for triple riding on a two-wheeler, and 388 challans were issued for other traffic violators,” said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Anil Kumar Yadav.

Yadav also said that according to data, road accidents and deaths have increased in 2022 as compared to 2021.

According to traffic data, 324 accident cases increased in 2022 as compared to 2021. “The data says that 437 people lost their lives while 856 sustained injuries in 1122 road accidents that took place in the district in 2022, while in 2021, around 368 people died and 559 were injured in 798 accidents,” said DCP Yadav adding that in the last five months, 143 people died in 394 road accidents, from January 1 to May 30.

According to the DCP, during the 15-day enforcement drive, traffic police will set up various checking points in Noida and Greater Noida to fine violators and curb road accidents. The drive will focus on people riding bikes without helmets, driving cars without seatbelts, driving without a licence, using mobile phones while driving, tripping on bikes, jumping red lights, faulty number plates, wrong-side driving, and no parking.

“On the first day of the enforcement drive, all traffic inspectors and police officers were briefed at the Sector 14A traffic office about their behaviour and operating decorum. The officers were advised to wear body-worn cameras for safety, not engage in misbehaviour with traffic offenders, and to ensure that the elderly, women and specially-abled people are not inconvenienced,” said the officer.

The campaign, which will run until June 30, is the second instalment of a similar drive called “Discipline on Road-1,” from April 28 to May 12.