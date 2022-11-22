550 crore redevelopment project proposed for 15km GT Road stretch in Ghaziabad

The 14.9km long stretch of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road -- from Gyani border near Delhi’s Dilshad Garden border to Lal Kuan near Gautam Budh Nagar border in Ghaziabad -- will be redeveloped by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the work is likely to start in January, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the initial cost of the project was estimated at ₹125 crore in June this year, it was later revised to ₹550 due to the inclusion of construction flyovers, foot-over-bridges and drainage systems. The work will be completed in three phases, officials further said.

The GT Road stretch from Gyani border to Lal Kuan is a busy thoroughfare that handles traffic from Sahibabad, trans-Hindon areas, Mohan Nagar, Hapur Road, Meerut Road, Ghanta Ghar, Ghaziabad railway station, Chaudhary Morh, besides National Highway 9.

The project has been conceived by Ghaziabad MP VK Singh, who is also the Union minister of state for road transport, highways and civil aviation.

The entire project spans three phases – 1.8km interchange between Lal Kuan and Delhi Meerut Expressway, thereafter a 3.6km stretch up to the end of Delhi Gate flyover, and finally, a 9.5km stretch up to Gyani border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Once redeveloped, the section will have a flyover and underpasses, besides at-grade road improvements. The detailed project report has been prepared by consultants of NHAI and it will be sanctioned in a couple of days by NHAI headquarters. Thereafter, the work will go to the tendering stage. Takeover will be done by NHAI once the tenders are floated,” said Kuldeep Chauhan, representative from the office of MP Singh.

He said the redevelopment will involve the laying of sewer lines for proper drainage, besides construction of pedestrian pathways, foot-over-bridges and pathways for cyclists.

“The perineal congestion at the Delhi Gate flyover (Thakurdwara flyover) will be resolved with this project. We reiterate that all encroachments along the stretch will be completely removed. The work on the project is likely to start by the end of the year or January,” said Chauhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A joint inspection by the Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) and the NHAi and a drone survey were carried out this June, after which a proposal was sent by the PWD to NHAI to take over the stretch.

“The road is yet to be taken over by the NHAI and we have already sent our proposal to them. As that process is pending, the PWD is holding back on infrastructure improvement works along the stretch. The NHAI officials say they will take over the road once tenders are floated,” said an officer from PWD, who wished not to be named.

When contacted, NHAI’s project director Arvind Kumar declined comment on the project and said a response should be obtained from the office of Gen Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents said travelling on the 14.9km stretch was a major burden for daily commuters and were happy that it was finally being redeveloped.

“There are long snarls on the Thakurdwara flyover and further towards Ghanta Ghar, Chaudhary Morh, the Daulatpura flyover and Lal Kuan. It is also one of the most polluted stretches in the city. However, city commuters will be a relieved lot when the project materialises. The residents were also promised a metro link from Mohan Nagar to Vaishali. But even that has not materialised,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON