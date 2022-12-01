571,000 vehicles in Ghaziabad transport region come under UP’s new scrap policy

As many as 571,000 old vehicles in the Ghaziabad transport region, comprising Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur and Bulandshahr, will come under the ambit of Uttar Pradesh’s vehicle scrap policy, officials said Thursday.

These include diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old.

Arun Kumar, regional transport officer, said, “The state cabinet approved the scrap policy on November 25 and further modalities will be worked out in a few days. Under the policy, anyone scrapping an old vehicle will get the residual value besides rebate in the form of a certificate.”

The policy provides for rebate on tax levied on registration of new vehicles. The rebate will be 15% after scrapping of non-commercial vehicles and 10% after scrapping of commercial ones.

“The 571,000 old vehicles in the four districts of Ghaziabad transport region include 117,000 diesel vehicles and 454,000 petrol vehicles. Of the total petrol vehicles, 452,000 are private ones and the rest are commercial vehicles,” Kumar said.

Officials said if an old vehicle is found plying on the road, its owner may be fined up to ₹15,000.

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned petrol vehicles that were more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles more than 10 years old from plying in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The owners of such vehicles have the option of getting a no objection certificate from the transport department and registering vehicles in a district outside of NCR. As for scrap centres, we have invited private players to apply and operate them. They will have to arrange the land and the transport department will facilitate and approve the scrap centre,” Kumar said.

Two private firms have already set up two such centres in Gautam Budh Nagar and they have also received approval from the Delhi government.

The objectives of the vehicle scrapping policy are to reduce the number of old and defective vehicles, reduce vehicular air pollutants so as to fulfil India’s climate commitments, improve road and vehicular safety, achieve better fuel efficiency, streamline the currently informal vehicle scrapping industry and boost availability of low-cost raw materials for automobile, steel and electronics industry.

“The move will pave the way for reducing vehicular emissions and abating air pollution. However, the implementation will be a major challenge. It will also be difficult to urge people to scrap their old vehicles.The scrapping should start with government vehicles,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist and lawyer.

