6,048-cr budget, 3.58% hike in property rates approved

The Greater Noida authority board approved a ₹6,048 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 during its 143rd board meeting on Saturday, clearing among other decisions the extension of a 37-kilometre road from Greater Noida to the Hapur bypass, with further linkage to the Ganga Expressway, officials said on Sunday.

The authority’s board has also approved a 3.58% increase in property rates across all categories, in line with the Cost Inflation Index and land allotment to government and semi-government departments will continue at prevailing residential rate, the authority said in a statement. (HT Archives)

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The decisions were taken at the meeting chaired by authority chairman and infrastructure & industrial development commissioner Deepak Kumar.

During the meeting, the authority also approved a 3.58% increase in property rates across all categories.

The 105-metre-wide road will provide direct connectivity from Greater Noida to the Ganga Expressway, which was opened on April 29 between Meerut and Prayagraj.

“The proposed 37km road will provide direct seamless connectivity between Greater Noida and districts in western Uttar Pradesh, reducing dependence on congested internal roads. It will be the third planned connectivity to the Ganga Expressway from the region, with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Ganga Expressway and Jewar–Ganga Expressway links also in the pipeline,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Authority.

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{{^usCountry}} The eight-lane road currently begins from Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida and extends up to around 6 km near Bodaki village. The stretch between the Hapur bypass and the Ganga Expressway is about 15 km. Once developed, commuters from Greater Noida are expected to reach the expressway within 30-45 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eight-lane road currently begins from Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida and extends up to around 6 km near Bodaki village. The stretch between the Hapur bypass and the Ganga Expressway is about 15 km. Once developed, commuters from Greater Noida are expected to reach the expressway within 30-45 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The extension will connect the Hapur bypass and then the Ganga Expressway. This has been added in the master plan 2041. The project is currently at an initial stage. In the next phase, the authority will appoint a consultant to carry out a detailed survey covering route alignment, funding requirements, and land acquisition. The project will take two to three years for completion,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The extension will connect the Hapur bypass and then the Ganga Expressway. This has been added in the master plan 2041. The project is currently at an initial stage. In the next phase, the authority will appoint a consultant to carry out a detailed survey covering route alignment, funding requirements, and land acquisition. The project will take two to three years for completion,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed corridor will connect Sector Alpha 2 to NH-91, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, New Noida, the Hapur bypass, and the Ganga Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed corridor will connect Sector Alpha 2 to NH-91, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, New Noida, the Hapur bypass, and the Ganga Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

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Budget allocations, property rates hiked

Meanwhile, with the authority setting a revenue target of ₹6,048 crore, ₹1,150 crore has been allocated for land acquisition and ₹2,176 crore for development works.

The authority has approved a 3.58% increase in property rates across all categories, in line with the Cost Inflation Index and land allotment to government and semi-government departments will continue at prevailing residential rate, the authority said in a statement.

The authority said the marginal hike has been implemented to promote investment in Greater Noida.

Plots of up to 500 square metres will be allotted free of cost to the police and fire departments.

Other key decisions

The board cleared the development of a six-lane elevated road connecting the logistics hub with the dedicated freight corridor in Greater Noida, aimed at significantly reducing transit time, enabling faster movement of goods from factories and warehouses without congestion delays.

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A one-time settlement scheme was approved for allottees of multi-storey flats ranging from the economically weaker section to 135 sq m, offering relief on interest charged on outstanding premium and delayed lease deed fees. Allottees can avail up to 80% relief on outstanding premium and delayed lease deed charges, officials said.

The authority will also engage Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi to prepare a comprehensive traffic solution plan for the stretch from Pari Chowk to LG Chowk and the Knowledge Park area.

The board approved the purchase of two 102-metre hydraulic platforms at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore to boost firefighting capabilities in high-rise buildings.

The board approved renting 20 LIG and 10 MIG flats in Sector Omicron 1A to the National Disaster Response Force to ensure faster disaster response.

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Additionally, the board cleared the allotment of 8,000 sq m of land in Techzone for the Meghalaya government to build a Meghalaya Bhawan, catering to housing needs of officials and visiting residents in the NCR. With the upcoming Noida International Airport, Greater Noida was prioritised for this allocation.

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