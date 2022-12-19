75% work on Parthala flyover project over, says Noida authority

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has expedited work on the Parthala flyover project in order to meet the March 31, 2023, deadline.

The authority has set a target to open the flyover in April 2023, and end long-standing traffic diversions on the busy stretch. Currently, commuters have to take a diversion in Garhi village road and Sector 121’s internal roads to travel between Noida and Greater Noida. During peak hours, thousands of commuters are stuck in traffic congestion with construction work going on at an advanced stage, officials said.

“The work on the flyover is at an advanced stage. We have completed around 75% work on the project. We have put the work on a fast-track in order to finish the project by March 31, 2023,” said AK Jain, senior manager, Noida authority.

Earlier, the authority had fixed a deadline of July 2022, but it failed to meet the target, said officials.

The authority started work on the project on December 24, 2020, with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters who travel between Noida and Greater Noida and face traffic congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection.

The authority decided to build the flyover because around 18,000 motorists use the stretch during peak hours. A survey conducted by the authority’s traffic cell said that around 125,000 commuters use the stretch on a daily basis and there is large-scale congestion at the Parthala Chowk, where the Master Plan-III road meets the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway.

Presently, residents living in sectors 121, 122, Garhi Chokhandi and other nearby areas are an inconvenienced lot as thousands are stuck in long traffic snarls during peak hours, officials added.

“The Noida authority must complete the work as soon as possible because not only commuters, but also local residents have been experiencing inconvenience,” said Manoj Goyal, a daily commuter and a resident of Sector 121.

