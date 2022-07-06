76 traffic junctions in Noida under ITMS surveillance

Be ready to face action if you jump the red light as the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators.

Officials said that ITMS has enabled traffic police to issue e-challans if traffic rules are violated. The authority kept the ITMS on trial for the past two months and now it has been implemented in association with traffic police.

In the last one month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, sources said. Prior to the ITMS facility, traffic police were only issuing manual challans across the city for traffic violations. The authority and traffic police have set up a control room in Sector 94 from where e-challans are being issued via messages on the registered mobile phone of the vehicle owners.

“We have issued at least 40,000 challans since the ITMS facility was set up,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

Noida currently has only 76 traffic junctions and all of them have been put under the e-surveillance.

Under the ITMS, the authority and traffic police have streamlined the entire traffic management in the city and offer a smooth passage to commuters through tough enforcement, said officials.

The traffic junctions include Okhla bird sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and Sector 18, Rajnigandha, Atta Chowk Gol Chakkar and Sector 22/54, among others.

“Currently, e-challans are being issued to two-wheelers for not using helmets, triple riding and jumping red light signals. Very soon, we will start issuing e-challans for overspeeding,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic),Gautam Budh Nagar.

Traffic police said if any commuter finds anomalies in the e-challans, they can reach out at the 9971009001 helpline for assistance.

“Once the e-challan is issued, we send a message to the registered mobile number of the vehicle and the offender can check it online too. If they challenge the e-challan with proof, we will be able to rectify the error, if any, within 24 hours of issuance of the e-challan,” DCP Saha added.

