8 fresh cases push Noida's Covid-19 tally to 25,701

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Noida (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,701, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached at 99.38 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP rose to 2,217 from 2,014 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,259 and the death toll reached at 8,753 on Thursday, the data showed.

