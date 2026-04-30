82-year-old found murdered in Ghaziabad house; FIR registered

Ghaziabad: Police at Loni Border police station registered an FIR for murder on Wednesday night after an 82-year-old man was found murdered at his house in Uttranchal Vihar society, officials said Thursday. The police registered an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) against unidentified persons on late Wednesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Ramesh Chandra Sharma, who stayed with his two sons, Vikas Sharma, 55, and Gaurav Sharma, 50. Vikas had gone to Delhi around 2.30 pm for work, while Gaurav was also away to his office.

“When Vikas returned around 7.30pm on Wednesday, the door did not open as it was locked from the outside. He then took help of a neighbour and went to the roof to enter to his house. He found his father lying on the floor, his legs and throat tied with ropes. A blade-like object was also lying nearby. It seems that his throat was slashed. We have sent the body for an autopsy, and an FIR was registered,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni circle, told HT.

The police registered an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) against unidentified persons on late Wednesday night.

The ACP said that all three men stayed alone, and there were no women in the house.

“They had hired a 30-year-old domestic help (woman) who came every morning and evening to work. However, she did not come for work on Wednesday or Thursday,” ACP added.

Officials said that the family is originally from Baghpat, and no valuables were missing from the house.