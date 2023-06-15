858 crore DPR of 3.5km rail line from G Noida to new Dadri railway station approved

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India on Thursday approved the detailed project report of a 3.5km rail project to be constructed at a budget of ₹858 crore to provide connectivity from the logistics and transport hub being developed in Greater Noida to New Dadri railway station.

The work is likely to begin at the site soon as this is a crucial project to connect Greater Noida’s proposed logistics and transport hub with the dedicated freight corridor line at the New Dadri railway station.

The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), which is developing the logistics and transport hub, will provide the ₹858 crore funding for the project. IITGNL chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday directed officials to also issue a tender to hire a consultant to start work on the multimodal transport and logistics hub.

“The multimodal logistics and transport hub is a crucial project not only for Greater Noida but also for the catchment areas nearby. We are expediting work on these projects, which will create 100,000 jobs directly and indirectly,” said Maheshwari.

The rail link will be completed within three years, she said.

The central government body, the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust and the Greater Noida authority is jointly developing the logistics hub, which is part of the integrated industrial township in Dadri, Chithera, Junpat, Kathera, Palla, Pali and Bodaki.

The multimodal logistics hub is spread on 333 hectares and the transport hub is being developed over 145 hectares in Greater Noida.

“This project will help in transportation of cargo within 24 hours from Greater Noida to Gujarat, Kolkata and Mumbai. Currently, in the absence of this rail connectivity, it takes four to five days to ship cargo to these cities. The Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, of which these projects are a part, will also benefit all western Uttar Pradesh cities as farmers can send their agricultural produce to other cities within 24 hours,” said Maheshwari.

The integrated industrial township in Greater Noida is on the way to becoming home to manufacturing units, which make electronic products and other items, she said.

