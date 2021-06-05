Active cases decline in Ghaziabad, relaxation soon from partial curfew

Ghaziabad: The number of active Covid-19 cases fell below the 600-mark in Ghaziabad district on Saturday, as per realtime figures of the state Covid portal. Officials said that the partial curfew may be lifted from Monday if the district continues to have less than 600 active cases on Sunday.

According to the state Covid portal, the active cases for Ghaziabad stood at 573 till 9pm on Saturday, while the neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district had 623 such cases.

As per UP government’s directions issued on May 30, a district needs below 600 active cases for getting relaxations from the partial corona curfew which is in prevalence from the night of April 30.

“The number of active cases on the portal has come down below 600 and it is likely that cases will further decline. So, ongoing restrictions may ease down soon. But people will have to observe strict adherence to Covid protocols,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The officials of GB Nagar district administration said that they have chalked out a plan once the restrictions get lifted. “With the figure of active cases going down, we expect that restrictions will be eased from Monday onwards. We have planned that markets will open up from 7am to 7pm. The industries and business establishments will follow all Covid protocols, while the educational institutions will remain closed. We have also decided that clubs, swimming pools and gyms will remain closed,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar.

The state portal shows the realtime figures of new cases, discharges, deaths, and accordingly the number of active cases. It shows dynamic figures which may change as per entry of fresh cases as well as deaths and discharges, the officials said.

The figures from 6am today to 6am the next day are compiled and reflected in the state Covid bulletin of the next day. According to the state daily bulletin released on Saturday, Ghaziabad has 631 active cases while GB Nagar has 610 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad CMO said that with constant decline in cases, the occupancy of beds in various hospitals has also declined considerably. According to figures of the district health department, the overall bed occupancy on May 1 was 2,725 out of total 3,262 Covid beds in the district. The occupancy figure was 100% for all the 759 ICU beds on May 1.

However, the latest figures of June 4 show that the only 840 beds (about 24.64% of total beds) were occupied, registering a decline of 59% since May 1. Likewise, the overall ICU bed occupancy also declined to 34% with 267 of 785 ICU beds occupied in the district.

“The overall bed availability has improved considerably, considering decline in active cases. With cases declining fast, it is expected that partial curfew will be lifted soon. But, when it opens, it is time for utmost precautions. So, effective enforcement is must,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).