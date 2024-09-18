Adityanath in Ghaziabad today, to launch projects ahead of assembly by-poll

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a public event in Ghaziabad on Wednesday during which he will dedicate 69 projects worth about ₹198.55 crore and also lay the foundation stone for another 43 projects worth about ₹386.2 crore across six assembly segments, aid district officials on Tuesday. The chief minister will address the gathering at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground and officials said they have made arrangements for about 8,000 people at the venue. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The CM will address the gathering at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground and officials of the district administration said they have made arrangements for about 8,000 people at the venue.

District officials said the dedication of projects include a 50-bed hospital in Dundahera, construction of different roads, road widening works, construction of barracks in police stations, solid waste material recovery facility in Khoda, Valmiki Sabhagar, Uttranchal Bhawan and Purvanchal Bhawan, among others.

“The event will include a ”rozgar mela (employment fair)” and laptop distribution besides laying the foundation stone for various other projects,” said Abinav Gopal, chief development officer.

Adityanath’s visit comes ahead of the possible announcement of assembly by-polls for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh in Karhal, Milkipur, Sisamau, Katehri, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, Meerapur and Manjhwa.

The Ghaziabad assembly seat fell vacant as Ghaziabad MLA Atul Garg was elected Lok Sabha MP in the 2024 general elections.

The BJP leaders said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath are popular among the public and the party will once again secure a win in the bypoll.

“The programme on Wednesday will commence with the “rozgar mela” for providing employment to youth. There will also be a laptop distribution programme besides dedication of projects and laying of foundation stone. It is our endeavour to provide employment to everyone,” said Atul Garg, Ghaziabad MP.

He said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress alliance will face defeat on the Ghaziabad seat.

“We are confident of winning the Ghaziabad assembly seat during the upcoming bypolls. We expect that we may win the Ghaziabad seat by a margin of about 70,000-80,000 votes and the SP-Congress alliance may get only 40,000-50,000 votes if the voting percentage is around 40-45% and the Bahujan Samaj Party is able to secure its vote bank,” said Garg.

Faizal Hussain, the district president of the SP, said the Congress-SP alliance is ahead on five of 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh that is going to by-polls.

“Of the ten seats, our alliance will only gain and not lose. The CM is visiting Ghaziabad frequently and this shows his insecurity. Many e-rickshaw drivers are on the verge of losing their livelihood in Ghaziabad due to restrictions on Hapur Road. The decision to ban e-rickshaw on Ambedkar Road was postponed in view of the elections,” Hussain said.

He said the BJP candidate will be defeated this time.

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP got only 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc partners, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, made huge inroads and secured 37 and six seats, respectively.

The Ghaziabad police have made elaborate security and parking arrangements for the CM’s visit on Wednesda.

“About 2,500-3,000 personnel will be deployed on security duty. Traffic diversions and parking for visitors have also been chalked out,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).