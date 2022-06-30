Admissions to govt co-ed college in Jewar to start from June 30

Admissions to the government co-ed degree college located in Rabupura village, Jewar will begin on Thursday, officials informed. The college is affiliated to the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), which will conduct the admission process.

According to Dr RK Gupta, regional officer, higher education department, Meerut division, the college will offer courses in film studies, fashion designing and civil aviation to help students get skilled and ready for jobs.

“The college will currently offer undergraduate courses in defence studies, film production and aviation. An Institute of Art Film and Television will be established later which will offer BSc in sound recording and design, and BA in filmmaking, animation, acting, cinematography and vocal music,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that MBA in civil aviation, airline hospitality and tourism, along with courses in fashion designing are also planned.

“These courses will help local youngsters to get jobs at upcoming projects in the region, especially the Noida International Airport, Film City and Apparel Park which are expected to generate employment opportunities,” Dr Gupta informed.

While the degree college has not been inaugurated yet, admissions have begun for this session. “The admissions will be carried out by CCSU and we did not want to delay the process. A date for inauguration is yet to be set, but students will be admitted to the college and classes will begin according to CCSU’s schedule,” he said.

The admission process is expected to be completed by July 22. Twelve assistant professors and a principal have been appointed by CCSU for the college.

According to Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar, the college is expected be included in the list of best institutes of the country. “We are trying to get the college inaugurated by the chief minister. The date is yet to be finalised. With the establishment of several projects that will generate employment in the area, our aim is to make young people skilled and job-ready,” he said.

Several private universities in the area have also started offering such courses for students. “We will be starting a civil aviation course from the next academic session,” said Dr Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor, Noida International University.

Dr Ajeet Kumar from Sharda University informed that admissions to film courses at the university have increased since the announcement of a Film City in the region. “While the course started three years ago, we have registered a 40 percent increase in admissions since the announcement of the Film City. The university is also planning to start a civil aviation course soon,” he said.

