After 260 days, active Covid-19 cases come below 150-mark in GB Nagar

NOIDA: After a gap of 260 days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar went down below 150-mark on Tuesday, shows the state government’s Covid-19 data. On May 4 last year, the district had 149 active cases.

The data also shows that the active cases in GB Nagar are on a receding trend since December last year. It was the first time since June 10 when the district on December 27 had active cases below the 500-mark.

On Tuesday, the district had 144 active cases.

On the other hand, the number of cured Covid-19 patients also reached 25,054 in the district on Tuesday, with a recovery rate of over 99%. Till Tuesday, the district has reported 25,289 total cases, as per the state data.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that timely ‘tracking and testing’ of the infected patients finally brought positive results. “In the beginning, contact tracing was the biggest problem for us as the district is adjacent to the national capital. But, thanks to the efforts taken by the teams of our doctors and health workers, we put all the areas under strict surveillance and started massive testing, particularly in the critical areas. As a result, the recovery and case fatality rates of the district started receding from July. Now, while our recovery rate is over 99%, the fatality rate is less than 0.36%,” he said.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that one positive case was reported every seven hours and every 2.5 hours in April and May last year, respectively. “The frequency picked up from June and by October it went worse, when it took only 7.7 minutes for one new case. Till December, it took little less than 20 minutes for detection of one new case in the district. But this year has given us a big relief as the average time for one new positive case has so far been recorded nearly 79 minutes in January so far,” he said.

The CMO, however, said that the health officials have been asked to keep strict surveillance in critical areas.