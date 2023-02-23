After a two-year hiatus, Noida flower show returns on Friday

After a Covid-induced gap of two years, Noida flower show will start at the Ramlila Ground, Noida Stadium in Sector 21 from Friday. The three-day show is a joint venture of Noida authority and Floriculture Society of Noida and will put on display a myriad of flora this time.

A Noida Authority worker makes preparations for the flower show in Sector 21A in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Vandana Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said the theme flower this year is marigold.

“Marigold exhibits will be set up at the entrance and different varieties of marigold will also be on display at the show .Apart from that, a landscaping exhibit with cut flowers and plants will be the centre of attraction of the show. The floriculture society has also set up an art exhibit made from pulses,” said the officer.

She added that a nature trail about plants will be organised with the help of renowned environmentalists in order to make the flower show informative and educational for student visitors.

“We are expecting a huge footfall this year as nature enthusiasts and garden aficionado have been waiting for the show to return after a gap of two years. As organisers, we have also sent out invites to schools, colleges, residents’ groups, corporates, and others in order to increase more and more participation,” said Tripathi.

The show will also witness gardening related competitions, talks on millets, composting and potting demonstrations and cultural shows. “Street plays on social issues will also be organised at the arena in order to educate the visitors,” said Manish Kumar, from floriculture department of Noida authority.

