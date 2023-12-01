After murder at wedding, police notice to banquets in Greater Noida over allowing firearms at venue

After a guest was shot dead, allegedly by another guest, at a wedding being held in a farmhouse in Greater Noida West on Monday, the police on Thursday issued notices to all banquet halls stating that organisers/event managers will be held accountable in case of any unfortunate incident arising at the venue, said senior police officers. The outside view of the farmhouse in Greater Noida West where a 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son's father-in-law during a wedding ceremony on Monday night . (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officers said while the Monday shooting was carried out by a man holding a licensed revolver, allegedly over a personal dispute, it has raised concerns among the public about firearms being allowed at wedding halls and banquets.

“We have issued notices to at least 50 banquet halls in Greater Noida area to ensure that no celebratory firing takes place at the venue. The organisers have been informed that in case of any unfortunate incident at their venue, they will be held accountable. They have also been told that in case such an incident happens, they should immediately inform the local police about it,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

She said the organisers have been told to ensure the whole venue is covered by CCTV cameras and all of them should be in working condition.

“In Sunday’s incident, it was found that some CCTV cameras were covered by decorative fabric at the farmhouse. Hence, all banquet halls have been asked to ensure that cameras are kept in working condition and clear of all obstructions,” said the officer.

Apart from the use of firearms, the DCP said often local police gets complaints from public regarding mismanagement of traffic and noise pollution, for which the organisers have been asked to take responsibility.

“The organisers have also been told that in case of complaints of traffic mismanagement near a venue and loud music, police will hold them accountable as well. Hence, they need to ensure these are under check,” she said.

A similar notice will be sent to all banquet halls in the district, said Anand Kulkarni, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Anand Kulkarni.

“All marriage halls and banquet halls in the district are anyway given instructions from the local police stations to ensure guests do not carry firearms and incidents of celebratory firing do not take place at the venue. Now, in view of the recent incident, another reminder will be sent to all banquet halls in the district from their respective police stations,” said Kulkarni.