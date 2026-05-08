Air conditioner blast triggers fire in Greater Noida house, no casualty

Noida: A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-storey house in Greater Noida, Beta 2 after an air conditioner (AC) exploded on Wednesday night, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. The fire had started in the first-floor bedroom after the indoor AC unit exploded, said official. (HT Photo)

“Around 10:30 pm, a resident alerted the fire control room about the incident,” said Vinod Pandey, fire officer, Knowledge Park.

Two fire engines from Knowledge Park station were deployed and the fire was doused within half an hour. “The fire had started in the first-floor bedroom after the indoor AC unit exploded. The fire spread quickly after catching the bed and mattress. However, it was controlled before it could spread to other floors,” added Pandey.

Fire officials said the family escaped safely. Pradeep Kumar Chuabey, chief fire officer said 26 fire incidents were reported in the last 15 days. “Running ACs at low temperatures such as 17°C or 18°C increases load on electrical systems and can lead to fires. We advise residents to set their ACs at around 24°C during summer and ensure timely servicing,” he said.

So far, the district has recorded 150 fire incidents this year, with 32 cases each in January and February, 37 in March and 59 in April. Officials expect the numbers to rise during summer months.

The fire department also issued safety advisory, urging citizens to remain calm during emergency,call 101 or 112, avoid smoke inhalation by bending low and covering nose, use staircase during evacuation and use fire extinguisher only if trained.

The advisory also asked residents to prevent crowding or pushing at exit points as this can lead to injuries, the fire department in a statement.