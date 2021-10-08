Air Force Day: Year gone by challenging yet rewarding, says IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, on the occasion of the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s 89th foundation day at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase on Friday, said that “challenges continue to rise” and “external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory”.

Air Force Day was celebrated with spectacular ground and air displays by air warriors at the Hindon airbase. The force also commemorated the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to mark 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted air warriors and their families on the occasion.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence, and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges,” Modi said in a tweet.

Speaking at the Hindon airbase, the IAF chief said that he is acutely conscious that he assumed command of the force at a crucial time.

“As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of airpower. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time,” he said.

The IAF chief said that the year gone by was “quite challenging yet extremely rewarding”.

“The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh were a testament to the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks were also a major achievement in support of the national efforts,” he said.

During the standoff with China in Ladakh, the IAF deployed various attack and multi-mission helicopters, transport aircraft, and frontline fighters, including Rafale aircraft, to strengthen its military posture in the region. The air force’s MiG-29 fighter jets, Sukhoi-30s, Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, and CH-47F (I) Chinook multi-mission helicopters are among the aircraft that have operated in the Ladakh sector.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 17 months, and both sides are carrying out negotiations to reduce tensions.

The air chief said that the security environment in the region and beyond has been “impacted by a complex interplay of geopolitical forces”.

“Moreover, the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea, and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted. In sync with the changing nature of warfighting, ongoing capability enhancement in the IAF aims to provide the optimum means for employing airpower and achieving desired effects across domains swiftly and decisively... We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory,” he added.

The IAF celebrated Air Force Day at the Hindon base with a ceremonial parade by about 233 air warriors and the participation of 75 different aircraft.

The IAF’s frontline fighters, including Rafale, Sukhoi, Tejas, Mig 29, and Jaguar, flew in different formations named after different operations carried out during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The IAF chief also awarded Vayu Sena Medals for gallantry, Vayu Sena Medals, Vishista Sewa Medals, and unit citations. It is customary for the IAF to announce unit citations on Air Force Day (October 8).

Those who received the medals include Group Captain Saumitra Tamaskar, Wing Commanders Bibhu Dutta SK Jenamani, Ambar Agrawal, and Rahul Basoya, besides Squadron Leaders Vivek Gairola, Arun B, Anand Singh, and Preji Raju.

The IAF chief also awarded unit citations to three units of the IAF to bolster India’s posture in eastern Ladakh following the standoff with China.

The three units are the No. 47 Squadron equipped with upgraded MiG-29 fighters, the 116 Helicopter Unit consisting of advanced light helicopter Mark IV (ALH Mk IV) Rudra, and 2255 Squadron Det which operates the OSA-AK-M surface-to-air weapon.