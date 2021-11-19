Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air pollution: 12.75 lakh in penalties in Noida, Gr Noida

Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
PTI |

Contractors and builders were slapped with penalties worth 10 lakh in Greater Noida on Thursday for causing pollution, while fines of 2.75 lakh were imposed in Noida over violation of construction norms, officials said. 

Altogether 13 contractors and builders were issued penalties by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), they said.

"The penalities were slapped as all sorts of construction has been banned for four days due to high level of pollution in Greater Noida. A total of 13 such offenders were issued fines totalling 10 lakh on Wednesday and Thursday," the GNIDA said. 

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has appealed to city residents to support in tackling pollution by not burning waste, increasing plantation and ensuring proper waste management. 

The Noida Authority said it issued similar penalties in 22 cases, worth 2.75 lakh in the city.

The penalties were levied for violation of pollution-related guidelines in NCR, it said in a statement.

