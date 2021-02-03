Air quality improves, yet remains in very poor category in Noida, Ghaziabad

Noida: Air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad improved on Wednesday with better ventilation, and pollution monitoring agencies expect further improvement in the next two days. However, it remained within the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) air quality index (AQI).

According to the weather department, stronger and warmer easterly and south-easterly winds on Wednesday led to better dispersion of the pollutants. The pattern is expected to remain the same on Thursday. Added to this is a western disturbance in the northern states.

A western disturbance is a storm originating from the Mediterranean Sea which brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent. This, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to bring about rain on Thursday evening.

“Due to the western disturbance in Himalayan states, the wind direction in the national capital region (NCR) change from the cold north-westerly to warmer easterly and south-easterly. The wind speed on Wednesday was also good around 18 kmph during afternoon hours that lead to quick dispersion of the particles. The wind speed will remain good for next two days as well,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre,IMD.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on a scale of 0 to 500, on Wednesday was 339 against 372 a day earlier.

Greater Noida’s AQI was against 345 against 379 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 388 against 394 on Thursday.

The AQI between 101 to 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very-poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

The three cities – Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad - have been suffering either ‘very-poor’ or ‘severe’ levels of air quality since January 13, while the best air quality last realised was under ‘moderate’ category on January 4.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the surface winds will be supportive of further dispersion of the particle pollutants till February 6.

“Surface winds have improved as forecasted and is east and north-easterly in direction. Under the approaching western disturbance isolated rain is expected tomorrow. The improved ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively for the next three days. AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category for the next two days. AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate but in the lower end of the Very Poor category on 6th February,” said the SAFAR statement on Wednesday.

According to the weather analyst, certain regions of NCR, including Noida may see light rains to drizzling (too low to measure) towards Thursday afternoon and evening, the temperatures will remain well above the season’s average. The current active western disturbance will have its effect till February 5.

“The minimum temperature will be higher than the season’s average which currently is around 9 to 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will drop however from February 6 onwards but there will not be any cold wave and the maximum drop in the mercury will be within season’s average,” said IMD’s Srivastava.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature of Noida soared by 4 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius, against 8.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature for Noida was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius against 27.2 degrees a day earlier.

For NCR, the average minimum and maximum temperature based on Safdarjung observatory was 10.4 degrees Celsius – two degrees above the season’s average, and 26.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius above the season’s average respectively.

The minimum and maximum on Thursday is expected to hover around 11 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively