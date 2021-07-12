All conditions favourable for monsoon in Noida, predicts IMD

All conditions are favourable for monsoon, reiterated India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist R K Jenamani, but the southwest monsoon refused to show up in Noida.

“It’s a bit challenging to give a date. We have high moisture, easterly winds and clouds, it’s just the rains that we are waiting for and expect it anytime soon in Noida,” said Jenamani.

There is high moisture content in the air, the easterly winds are strong and clouds are low— but the monsoon has been delayed by almost two weeks in the region. Normally the monsoon arrives in Noida around June 27.

Jenamani added that the monsoon had covered most of the part of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and will soon cover remaining part of western UP, Noida, Gurugram and Delhi.

“Only a small patch (Delhi -NCR) is yet to be covered due to several reasons, including the effect of a dry westerly wind. However, to discern the monsoon advancement or movement and tell when will it exactly rain is a mystery,” the IMD scientist said.

On Monday, the IMD recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida at 37.3 degrees Celsius (°C) and 27.4°C, against 37.3 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

“There is good moisture content in the air and there is also easterly winds, so the mercury won’t rise,” said Jenamani, allaying fears of a heatwave that had plagued the region in the beginning of the month.

According to private weather forecasting agency, there are chances of heavy rain by July 16.

“The monsoon could be declared with the first rains in region as all other criteria are being fulfilled. But the rains would be light and we can only expect strong rains by July 16-17. Till then the day time temperatures will hover between 36 to 38°C,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum temperature was at 37.7°C which is two degrees higher than the season’s average and a minimum of 27°C.