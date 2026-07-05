Allahabad High Court’s nod to Ekanam housing project construction in Noida Sect 107

NOIDA: The Allahabad High Court has allowed construction of Ekanam housing project in Noida’s Sector 107, rejecting the apartments owners’ association (AOA) plea, said officials on Sunday.

Noida authority officials said the realty firm, Great Value Realty, can now go ahead with its expansion plan earlier delayed due to the AOA’s writ which had halted the work at the ground. (HT Archive)

The association had objected to the expansion of Great Value Sharnam housing society project expansion under the name of Ekanam housing project on the ground that the expansion affects their interests and the developer has not sought AOA’s consent, they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court, however, rejected AOA’s claim, paving way for the expansion in which the developer wants to raise a housing tower on the undeveloped land that is part of old housing project.

In its order, delivered on July 1 but made public on Friday, the HC dismissed the AOA’s writ petition stating it as “devoid of merit”. As a result, the Noida authority’s additional floor area ratio (FAR) approval to this expansion plan and the state government’s revisional order has been sustained in full, the officials said.

The HC held consent of 978 homebuyers while allowing the expansion was “valid”.

Noida authority officials said the realty firm, Great Value Realty, can now go ahead with its expansion plan earlier delayed due to the AOA’s writ which had halted the work at the ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the petition had challenged the additional FAR granted to Great Value Realty for Ekanam project, its residential development project in Sector 107. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the petition had challenged the additional FAR granted to Great Value Realty for Ekanam project, its residential development project in Sector 107. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“In the light of the detailed analysis…, this court records the following conclusions: the individual written consents executed by the substantial majority of allottees (978 buyers) remain legally valid, operational, and unrevoked. The legal challenge brought by the office-bearers of the Association cannot override the individual consents given by the flat owners. The land earmarked for the expansion was consistently disclosed as a future development area from the project’s inception, and no common facilities or open spaces have been compromised. The statutory majority requirement for utilising additional FAR, as laid down in Designarch (Supra), has been fully satisfied. Consequently, this Court finds no jurisdictional error, perversity, or violation of due process in the impugned orders,” said Justice Arun Kumar in its order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The writ petition is devoid of merit and is hereby dismissed. The Sanction Order dated 19.12.2024 and the Revisional Order dated 27.10.2025 are sustained. The respondent number 6 is directed to ensure strict, unyielding compliance with all conditions imposed by the Noida authority, structural safety regulations, fire safety standards, environmental norms, and parking requirements. No order as to costs,” the order added.

HT’s repeated attempts for AOA’s response did not elicit any response while the Noida authority declined to comment on the issue.

Talking to HT, Payas Agarwal, director of the Great Value Realty, said, “This verdict is a vindication of the transparent, process-driven manner in which we have conducted ourselves at every stage. With the legal position now settled beyond doubt, our focus turns entirely to delivery. As we look forward to bringing our vision of Ekanam to life, the ruling has empowered our commitment and strengthened our desire to serve the city and its people.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The judgment kept in view the facts the court found beyond dispute. The land on which Ekanam rises, has been disclosed as a future development area since the project’s inception in 2010, said Noida authority officials.

Homebuyers, the court held, purchased with full knowledge of this reservation, said officials.

Noida authority’s independent, signature-by-signature verification confirmed 978 valid homebuyer consents, comfortably clearing the majority standard settled by the HC’s own Division Bench, said officials.

Ekanam housing project is spread on four acres near the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, and being developed with a revenue potential of ₹3,000 crore, comprising 280 ultra-luxury 3 and 4 BHK residences, ranging from 3,525 to 5,525 sq. ft., across three 46-storey towers designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Benoy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Great Value Sharnam conceived Ekanam as a low-density, nature-integrated community, it occupies the last available residential land parcel in Sector 107.